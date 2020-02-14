Fender's new ltd ed Blonde Player Tele delivers affordable '51 Nocaster tones

Butterscotch Blonde might be the definitive Tele finish for many of us – the classic original. And Fender has just added a beauty to its ever-growing Mexican-made Player line that's got us itching to open our wallets.

(Image credit: Fender)

This limited run has Fender Custom Shop '51 Nocaster single-coils; possibly the ultimate Tele pickup the company now makes.

They are designed to sound just like the original. Flush mounted Alnico 3 magnets, enamel coated magnet wire and a zinc shielding plate offer the signature twang but with creamy warmer midrange for a very usable versatility.

(Image credit: Fender)

Elsewhere this Limited Edition Player Telecaster has what you'd expected from a Player Series Tele including an alder body, maple neck with the Modern C profile.

Availability is TBC but the model's addition to the Fender site suggests it's coming very soon. For more info head over to fender.com for more info.