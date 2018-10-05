Fender releases Limited Edition Jaguar Strat guitar

Fender has unveiled the latest addition to its Parallel Universe line of model mash-ups - meet the Limited Edition Jaguar Strat.

As you might expect, the model features an alder Strat body, adorned with chrome control plates and a tortoiseshell Jaguar pickguard.

The model also features a trio of American Vintage ’65 Jaguar single coils, which allows for two middle pickup modes via the two slider switches; there’s also a thumbwheel bridge pickup tone control, as well as a five-way selector, master volume and tone.

That’s a rosewood-fingerboarded Jaguar neck, by the way, with an American Professional deep-C profile, but at a 25.5” scale length, rather than the 24” scale you’d expect from a Jag.

Naturally, the Jaguar’s vintage-style floating tremolo also makes an appearance, paired with what looks to be a Mustang bridge - that gets a big thumbs up from us, as do the locking tuners that appear on the headstock.

The Candy Apple Red-finished 2018 Limited Edition Jaguar Strat is available now for $1,999/£1,609, including a hardshell case and certificate of authenticity.

See Fender for more info, and head over to our original story for more on this year’s zany Parallel Universe model mash-ups.