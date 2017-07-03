Fano expands more-affordable Standard Series with TC6 and RB6 guitars

Builder of ultra-desirable vintage re-imaginings, Fano has announced two new additions to its more-affordable Standard Series, the TC6 Standard and RB6 Standard.

The TC6 Standard echoes classic string-through T-types, but adds a pair of FanoTron pickups, as well as a large pickguard.

The RB6 Standard, meanwhile, fuses Rickenbacker vibes with carved-top model curves, and features a set of Fano P-90s.

Both models are available in with N.O.S. or distressed finishes, and come in a host of colours: Bull Black, Olympic White, Ice Blue Metallic, Candy Apple Red, Sonic Blue, Inca Silver, Shoreline Gold and Surf Green.

These electrics join the JM6 P-90, JM6 Humbucker and SP6 in the Standard range, and all are available now for $1,999 each (that's why the header reads more affordable, not just affordable, folks).

