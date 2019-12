The Ernie Ball Volume Pedal has been cropping up on ’boards since 1977, and to celebrate, the company has launched a luxurious limited-edition VP.

Boasting a slate black aluminium chassis with updated graphics, the 40th Anniversary VP also packs a redesigned Kevlar cord, which promises to improve potentiometer traction for more precise control.

The 40th Anniversary Volume Pedal is available from 15 November in the USA, and 15 December everywhere else. See Ernie Ball for more.