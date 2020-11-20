Erica Synths introduces the Black Sequencer for your modular synths

It might not be Black Friday until next week, but Erica Synths has chosen today to launch its new Black Sequencer for modular synths. Let’s call it Black Sequencer Friday, then.
This offers four channels with CV, gate and modulation outputs, and you can create sequences of up to 64 steps. These can then be chained together to create songs, and each track can have its own time divisions, multiplications and lengths.
Other features include a built-in quantizer, LFOs, envelope generators, parameter randomisation and MIDI I/O.
The Black Sequencer will start shipping at the beginning of December priced at €510 plus tax. Find out more on the Erica Synths website.
Erica Synths Black Sequencer specs
- 4 CV/GATE/Modulation tracks
- MIDI IN and MIDI OUT
- Clock and Reset In/Out
- 16 encoders for easy sequence input
- Up to 64 steps per pattern
- Song mode – up to 64 patterns in chain, each pattern can be repeated up to 32 times
- Note, Glide, Gate length and Modulation adjustment per step
- Probability, repeats and ratcheting per step
- Microtonal tuning
- Adjustable shuffle per track, shuffle mode customization
- Timing divisions/multiplications per track
- Built-in quantizer
- Random pattern generator
- 16 banks of 16 pattern memory
- SD card slot for backup and firmware updates