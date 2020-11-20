Erica Synths introduces the Black Sequencer for your modular synths

It might not be Black Friday until next week, but Erica Synths has chosen today to launch its new Black Sequencer for modular synths . Let’s call it Black Sequencer Friday, then.

This offers four channels with CV, gate and modulation outputs, and you can create sequences of up to 64 steps. These can then be chained together to create songs, and each track can have its own time divisions, multiplications and lengths.

Other features include a built-in quantizer, LFOs, envelope generators, parameter randomisation and MIDI I/O.

The Black Sequencer will start shipping at the beginning of December priced at €510 plus tax. Find out more on the Erica Synths website.

Erica Synths Black Sequencer specs