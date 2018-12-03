Electro-Harmonix unveils Sovtek Deluxe Big Muff Pi, Flatiron Fuzz and Nano Battalion pedals

Slow down, Electro-Harmonix! We can scarcely keep up with the New York effects legend’s releases at the moment, and now it’s gone and unveiled three new pedals just in time for Christmas.

First up is the Sovtek Deluxe Big Muff Pi, which marries the Civil War and Green Russian Big Muff reissues with the tone-shaping of the Deluxe Big Muff, all in a single enclosure.

Key features include a footswitchable parametric mids EQ section, built-in noise gate, blend control, Wicker switch and expression pedal input.

The Flatiron Fuzz, meanwhile, is an op amp-based fuzz/distortion pedal - think of it as EHX’s take on the Rat.

As per its rodent forebear, there are three controls onboard: volume, drive and filter, the latter of which is a low-pass filter with movable cut-off frequency.

Finally, there’s the Nano Battalion Bass Preamp and Overdrive, which packs a MOSFET drive circuit and three-band EQ.

Crucially, there’s a blend control, while the EQ shifts in the signal chain depending on what channel is selected: in Distortion mode, it’s after the distorted signal; in Input mode, it goes first, affecting clean and distorted signals.

Although there are only two jacks onboard, the output actually functions as a balanced out when used with a TRS cable. Nifty.

The Sovtek Deluxe Big Muff Pi ($149), Flatiron Fuzz ($72), Nano Battalion ($117) are all available now. Pop on over to EHX for more info.