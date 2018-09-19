EHX's Mod Rex offers a world of polyrhythmic modulation possibilities

Electro-harmonix has revealed Mod Rex, an all-new polyrhythmic modulator which they're calling 'a kinetic tour-de-force'.

It's built around four independently controllable but synced effects, and should appeal to synth users as well as guitarists looking to extend their musical and sonic palettes.

The four mod sections, each of which is slaved to a manual or synced master tempo, have their own groupings of tweakable LFO engines and can be used individually or in any combination, and stored as one of 100 presets for easy recall. Better still, every parameter and preset is also MIDI controllable.

The possibilities are, in short, pretty staggering, as you can see in EHX's demo video, above.

Those four pillar mods then...

MOD includes EHX Vibrato, Flanger, Chorus or Phaser effects. The Depth knob lets you set the amount of the effect while Feedback controls the resonance of the Flanger and Phaser.

TREM delivers tremolo, an effect that modulates the volume of your signal. The Depth control sets tremolo intensity.

PAN modulates between left and right in stereo operation. In mono operation the PAN section acts as another tremolo section, but with inverted wave shapes.

Finally, FILTER offers a choice of a modulated LPF, HPF or BPF. In LPF (low pass filter) frequencies above a modulated cutoff point are cut. In HPF (high pass filter) those below a modulated cutoff point are cut, and in BPF (band pass filter) a modulated center range is retained.

Key Features

MOD section offers a choice of Vibrato, Flanger, Chorus or Phaser

Standalone Tremolo, Modulated Panning and Modulated Filter sections.

9 tempo subdivision options for each modulation section.

4 LFO shape options for each modulation section

100 storable presets

Full stereo input and output

Tap Tempo and Tempo Sync to an external device with MIDI Clock or an external pulse clock

Full MIDI control of all parameters and recalling of presets

External expression pedal input

External foot controller input to bank presets up and down

9.6VDC/200mA power supply included