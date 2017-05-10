EarthQuaker Devices' Erupter fuzz pedal “will blow your mind”

EarthQuaker Devices has let rip with its latest pedal, the Erupter fuzz.

Keeping things simple with a single bias knob, the Erupter goes from spluttery gated tones to punchy fuzz, which “will blow your mind”.

The pedal also promises dynamic response to guitar volume and tone adjustments, as well as a “crushing yet defined low-end” and “smooth yet present top-end”.

True bypass soft-touch switching, top-mounted jacks, and 9V battery or power supply operation round off the spec.

The EQD Erupter is available now for £155 - see EarthQuaker Devices for more info.