DSM Noisemaker's OmniCabSim Mini is a tiny power amp and cab sim

Chilean pedal co DSM Noisemaker has announced the OmniCabSim Mini, a diminutive power amp and cab sim pedal.

Controls include Texture (high response), Resonance and Cab Size, the latter of which offers a choice of Combo, Stack and bass-friendly Fridge.

What’s more, an Amp Gain control emulates overdrive characteristics of tube power amps.

A balanced DI XLR output is onboard, as is a 1/4” output jack that can be set as a through or effected output.

The OmniCabSim Mini is available from December 2018 for $169, but available to preorder now for $135 from DSM Noisemaker.