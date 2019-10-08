DSM and Humboldt Electronics unveil the Simplifier, a "zero-watt" stereo guitar amplifier

DSM Noisemaker and Humboldt Electronics have partnered to create the Simplifier, a pedalboard-friendly "zero watt" stereo guitar amplifier.

The Chilean effects companies say that the DSM & Humboldt Simplifier is the first of its kind, and can be mounted on a pedalboard, or sit on a desktop, with a host of features to make it a versatile tool for live performances or recording.

The Simplifier is all analogue and has three preamp modes. There is the MS Brit mode, which approximates old Marshall Plexi tone, AC Brit for a Vox AC30 vibe, and American for those classic honeyed Fender-esque tones.

The unit has a genuine passive preamp tone stack. On the enclosure there are controls for bass, middle, treble, volume and gain. A toggle switch lets you choose between preamp modes.

There is also a very interesting power amp stage that let's you choose from 6L6, EL34 and KT88 simulations for your power valves, and dial in your response via the presence and resonance controls.

Once you have dialled in your preamp and power amp settings, there are then a variety of cabinet simulation options that let you choose from 1x12, 2x12 or 4x12 cabinets.

There is also a stereo Spread Control for adding some width to your mix, a stereo effects loop, and a headphones amp and aux input for monitoring or silent practice.The Simplifier has four outputs that can be used simultaneously, with two balanced XLR outs and two 1/4-inch outputs.

The Simplifier is available to pre-order at an introductory price of $259 (£215, €235 approx). See the Simplifier Amp site for more details.