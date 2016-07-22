The complete history of Yamaha Drums

Yamaha was originally founded as a musical instrument company by a Japanese watchmaker called Torakusa Yamaha, who lived from 1851 to 1916.

He was one day asked to repair a portable reed organ, and with his fascination aroused, he set about building his own instrument. This was in 1887, the date of his company’s birth. Gradually he saw the potential for producing Western musical instruments in Japan.

Two years later he set up the Yamaha organ manufacturing company in Hamamatsu, which became the Nippon Gakki Co Ltd in 1897. By the turn of the century Yamaha had its first upright piano and a couple of years later in 1902 its first grand piano, which already looked very much like the pianos of today. Keyboard instruments have remained a lynchpin of the company ever since, and today Yamaha pianos grace concert halls, jazz clubs, studios and homes all around the world.

First drum kits

In the mid-1960s, with the youth and music revolution that was energising the world, Yamaha honed in on recreation and lifestyle markets, starting with wind instruments in 1965 and establishing the Yamaha Music Foundation the following year. This expanded into Europe with Yamaha Europe GMBH in West Germany. Yamaha was a well-known and respected brand well before setting to work on drums in 1967.

The first kits were manufactured in Hamamatsu, Japan. Just as today we may be sceptical about the ‘Made in China’ tag, back in the 1960s ‘Made in Japan’ was not greatly assuring. Hard to imagine now, but in any case this perception was to change quickly and dramatically.

Right from these earliest efforts Yamaha devised its distinctive shell-making procedure which is universally regarded. This is the famous air seal system with staggered diagonal seams. The air seal method involves placing the wood plies in a circular mould and then inserting an air bag under great pressure, thus imparting a perfectly even force all around the inside of the shell, creating a more exactly circular shape.

Added to this, cutting diagonal joins for the staggered plies means that as plies are slotted into the shell they can be pushed down until the seams are absolutely tight, thus avoiding the gaps which easily occur in conventional (vertical) straight seams where the measurements do not quite meet up.

Yamaha continued developing its lines to include the pro YD7000, budget YD5000 and starter YD3000 series, which were all PVC wrapped.

In Japan this method was traditionally known as kachikomi, and creates such a strong structure that even with thin shells there is no need for reinforcing rings. With vertical seam construction you sometimes see tiny air gaps left inside the shell, or slicks of filler applied to the inner ply to close the gap. With diagonal seams this small but unsightly inaccuracy is eliminated.

Then in 1975 came the first incarnation of the YD9000, Yamaha’s all-out assault on the top-end drum market. What distinguished the 9000 was the 100 percent birch shells, the full-length high-tension cast lugs and the Yamaha System hardware, which was also unveiled in 1975. Taken all together this proved a mighty threesome.

The birch required for drum building was a broad-leafed indigenous Hokkaido variety that had previously been used by Yamaha in its piano production. Bass drums were eight-ply while toms were six-ply and bearing edges were cut at 60°. At this stage finishes were wrapped or natural wood. The original full-length lugs also had internal springs.