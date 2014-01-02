Rak Studios' greatest drum sounds

RAK, the illustrious St John’s Wood recording studios was founded by legendary producer Mickie Most, who was best known for his hits with The Animals, Jeff Beck, Donovan, Suzi Quatro and Kim Wilde among others. Prior to that, Most had set up his own production office at 155 Oxford Street, sharing it with his business partner Peter Grant.

It was through Most's association that Grant was asked to manage The Yardbirds. In 1968, Most and Grant set up RAK Management, but Grant's involvement with The Yardbirds, which soon evolved into Led Zeppelin, meant Most had full control in late 1969.

Now firmly woven into the fabric of the British music industry, Most’s next move, RAK Studios first opened its doors in 1976 having been converted from an old Victorian schoolhouse in London’s St John’s Wood.

Artists who have recorded classic works over the years include, Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Al Green and Pink Floyd among many others. More recently the studio has played host to the likes of Laura Marlin, Rod Stewart, Adele, Arctic Monkeys, Shakira, Beady Eye, The Vaccines and Plan B.

Here, in-house engineer Mike Horner picks some of his favourite drum recordings to have come out of the famed studio.

