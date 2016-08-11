Matt Best on battling injury, chasing Coldplay and Tonight Alive's shock new direction

How difficult has dealing with that wrist pain proven?

“It first came on in February last year while we were on Soundwave, which was the pinnacle of our career to date being a big draw for the festival on the main stage. I felt something go while we were playing and I had to get through the rest of those shows. Then we went into the studio for a month, then did a six week tour of the States and then went and finished the record. That finished in July so during that whole time I was dealing with the pain. I couldn't grip the sticks, I was on cortisone injections, it was pretty excruciating. We had a few months off at the end of last year and I got some help and went to see physios and therapists. I'm on top of it now but I've had to make changes.”

Did it encourage you to revisit your technique?

“Definitely. I've had to revisit a lot of things. I think it's a good thing to drop back in and assess where you're at as a player. Videoing yourself playing really helps. With my old style of playing I went a bit too hard and my posture was out so it added a lot of stress.

“I think before I was more concerned with the image and just being too young. I've matured now, I've learned the hard way but it's all for the best. I've also changed my sticks, I've downsized to the 55As. Before I was using the HD9s which were close to 2Bs. That was just another thing that I had to address because of my wrist troubles. Playing was such a chore with the bigger sticks. You don't realise which stick size is right for you until you've tried them all. You need to figure out what feels best.”

“It was a real frustrating time. We had doctors saying I needed surgery, some saying I didn't."

Have you changed your day-to-day routine on the road to help the injury?

“On the road a huge thing is doing exercises three times a day. That's a lot of stretching and core work. It's also chest, upper back and shoulder work with weights. I only do about 10-15 minutes with the sticks when I warm up now, the rest is stretching and massage. I used to sit down for an hour and do a massive rudiment session before going on stage and playing for an hour and a half. I've reversed what I do and it seems to be working. I wear a brace when I play live as well. I've brought the whole kit in as well.”

It must have been a difficult few months for you

“It was a real frustrating time. We had doctors saying I needed surgery, some saying I didn't. It's been up and down but I'm getting through it. I'm trying to stay off all of the things that the medical professionals try to get you on like the cortisone because I want to be drumming forever.”

How has moving the kit around helped?

“As well as bringing my floor toms in dramatically and my cymbals closer on my right hand side, the key was to make sure there was no point where I was leaning to play. But the main thing was lowering my hats and my cymbals, raising my throne and tilting my snare back instead of having it flat. Growing up you see these photos of your favourite drummers and you set your kit up like that. Before you know it you've got all of these injuries through not having your kit how is best for you. I want to look after my body and just groove. I'm enjoying playing so much more now.”

It seems like in several ways this album represents a clean slate for you and the band

“It pretty much is and that's how we wanted to treat the album. It is such a new sound for us and we knew we had something special so we wanted to hold back and disappear a little bit for a few months. We wanted a break as well because we've been touring so hard. We wanted to wipe the slate and come back in with a bang.”