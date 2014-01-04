Jon Theodore talks Queens of the Stone Age, gear and replacing Grohl

“When I was in Mars Volta we had played some shows with Queens of the Stone Age, and we had always had a mutual respect for each other.

"From mid to late last year I had played with Troy. We live in the same neighbourhood and had extra time on our hands, so we jammed. Because of that, I was right in the loop when the last drummer quit. I was doing a couple of other things at the time, but Troy called me to say that I should come down. I was like, ‘I’ll be right there’. I brought my drums over in my truck and had a list of tunes to learn.

“I didn’t have a lot of time to prepare, which is unfortunate, because everything in this band is so specific. You can’t just get close - you have to nail it. I prepared the best I could, but I had to keep my head buried in the notes that I had written for myself.

"I played, and it went well. We hung out that night and it felt great, but I had to leave for a tour the next day, so was gone for a few weeks. I came back, and Josh called me and asked me to come back. That time it was a much mellower hang - we were at the studio Pink Duck, which feels like the coolest basement in the world. We played and it went well again, and I got another list of songs. It just snowballed naturally from there.”