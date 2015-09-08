Gil Sharone on drumming for Marilyn Manson

“I knew what I was walking into. I usually go by what the vibe is with the people I’m working with. Manson and I got along right away and the vibe was cool. All of the other stuff that gets thrown in comes with the territory of a gig like this and it’s always entertaining.

“I was called to play on the record by Tyler Bates who produced and wrote the record with Marilyn Manson. I met Manson for the first time when he dropped by the studio while I was tracking. He told me that he wanted me to be in his band on the spot. He said, ‘You’re the drummer I want in my band.’ There was no audition or anything like that. A few months later the band got together and started rehearsing for our first batch of shows. It’s been pretty non-stop since then. It’s a fun gig.

“When I got called in everything was recorded except live drums. All of Manson’s vocals, and Tyler played all the guitars, bass, keys and did the programming. It was cool tracking that way. The programmed parts were a perfect guide for me to work with and Manson’s vocal performance

is really strong on the album, it was inspiring to hear them while I was recording. The timing to do the session worked out at the last minute. I was about to leave on tour with my band Stolen Babies later that week when Tyler called me to do the record. I went to his studio that night to listen to

the songs and the next day we jumped in the studio. I did the album in a day and a half with enough

time to pack for the tour.”