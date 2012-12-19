Drummer's World Cup: Semi Final Results!
Neil Peart
The Rush prog-rock drum genius has beaten the great John Bonham to stake his place in the Final of the Drummer's World Cup.
It was a close contest, but in the end Neil's fans came through and voted in huge numbers to ensure Mr Peart is in with a shot of being crowned Champion.
Matt Halpern
Once again the massively popular drummer with US tech metallers Periphery has beaten his opponent – in this case the mighty Mike Portnoy – thanks to huge support from fans.
With over 6,000 votes cast, Halpern won with a massive 68% if the vote. He will now face Neil Peart in the final.