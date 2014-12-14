Drum hero of the year 2014

The Rhythm Best of drums 2014 polls have received over 34,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2014. Here, we honour drummers that we've lost, or who have served up inspiration or light relief this year. First up we pay out respects to Scott Asheton.



The Rhythm team was saddened to learn of Scott Asheton's passing in March of 2014. Often unsung, but always on fire, he co-formed The Stooges with Iggy Pop in 1967 and continued to pummel stages until recent years, before his health deteriorated. A true punk drumming icon.