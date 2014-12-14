Drum hero of the year 2014
Scott Asheton
The Rhythm Best of drums 2014 polls have received over 34,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2014. Here, we honour drummers that we've lost, or who have served up inspiration or light relief this year. First up we pay out respects to Scott Asheton.
The Rhythm team was saddened to learn of Scott Asheton's passing in March of 2014. Often unsung, but always on fire, he co-formed The Stooges with Iggy Pop in 1967 and continued to pummel stages until recent years, before his health deteriorated. A true punk drumming icon.
Pat Torpey
In June 2014 longtime Mr Big drummer Pat revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. Rather than retire prematurely Pat issued a statement, saying: "I intend to fight the disease with the same intensity and tenacity that I drum and live my life by and will continue recording and performing, as always, to the best of my ability."
Inspiring.
Tim 'Herb' Alexander
In an unbelievable show of strength, after suffering a heart attack and enduring open heart surgery in July, the Primus powerhouse was back behind the it with the band in October.
Tommy Ramone
Tommy was a original member of the seminal New York punk band in what many would argue were their best years, writing and playing on classics including Blitzkrieg Bop and I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend. He passed away in July 2014, aged 65.
Dennis Chambers
Rumours circulated online earlier this year regarding the health of the funky drum legend. Thankfully some of the more extreme rumours were not true and, despite having been quite poorly, Dennis updated fans in October that he was on the path to recovery and was looking forward to taking that deep pocket of his out on the road in 2015. Welcome back Dennis.
Chad Smith & Will Ferrell
It's been a long running joke that Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Anchorman star Will Ferrell share some facial similarities. That was finally put to the test this year when, for charity, the pair took part in a hilarious drum battle. Although we think Chad was robbed...
Stephen Sutton
Cancer-stricken teenager Stephen's 'bucket list' included playing drums in front of a large crowd, as well as a desire to raise £10,000 for charity. He played drums at Wembley and went on to raise more than £4million for the Teenage Cancer Trust before passing away in May. The courage and inspiration he shared with the world meant there was only going to be one winner here.