Dave Grohl: QOTSA are the 'baddest band in the world'

Dave Grohl has described Queens of the Stone Age as the 'baddest rock and roll band in the world' and given an insight into the recording of the band's new album.

Speaking to Zane Lowe, Grohl said: "When you walk into a festival backstage with Queens of the Stone Age, it's like, the record stops.

"People stop and they stare, and it's like, Queens of the Stone Age are, without question, the baddest rock and roll band in the world! And they still are, and when Songs For The Deaf came out, it blew people's minds, man, for real."

Ridiculous, over and over again

Moving on to the recording of the band's new album, on which Grohl has replaced Joey Castillo, the Foo Fighters mainman said: "It was like if you did something insane, you'd do more, if you did something that seemed too ridiculous — and honestly the new Queens of the Stone Age record, I'm playing drums on that, and I'll do something so completely ridiculous, I'm just, like, 'There's no way that that Josh [Homme] is going to let me do that,' and he'll say, 'Do that for forty-five seconds, over and over again, that's become, like, part of the song, that is a big part of the song,' and that's the way they work."