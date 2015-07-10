Classic albums featuring ex-Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward

Bill grew up in the post-war slums of Aston, Birmingham, a devotee of Gene Krupa, big bands and Elvis. Bill met Tony Iommi and the two teenagers hit it off, forming a band called The Rest before famously spotting an ad in a shop window that said, ‘Ozzy Zig seeks band. Has own PA.’ This led to the pair recruiting a certain Mr Osbourne to be their vocalist.

The rest is, well… the beginnings of heavy metal. For eight classic albums with Osbourne at the helm, from 1970’s eponymous debut to 1978’s Never Say Die, Ward laid down the monstrous grooves and expansive fills on groundbreaking tracks like War Pigs, Paranoid, Iron Man and more.

Technically lucky to have lived through the Sabbath years, what with the near-deadly pranks the rest of the band were prone to playing on him (such as setting him on fire); not to mention the alcoholism of later years that eventually saw him quit the band, he has returned sporadically, and recorded with Tony Iommi and put out solo releases.

Here are five of Bill Ward's finest recordings…