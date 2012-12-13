Chad Smith v Neil Peart: the result!
Chad Smith
The Red Hot Chili Pepper's man's mastery of funk and rock beats – and combining the two with the Californian alt-rock punk-funkers – has made Chad Smith one of the most popular drummers in rock.
Next, his opponent…
Neil Peart
After almost 40 years with Rush, prog drumming legend Neil Peart is still one of rock's most phenomenal and revered players.
And the winner is…
Neil Peart
For a while it was close, but in the end prog rock maestro Neil Peart won comfortably with 78% of the vote!
Neil progresses to the Semi Finals!