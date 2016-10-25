Al Murray: 10 records that changed my life

Regular MusicRadar users may already be fully aware of Al Murray’s musical credentials.

Not only is the much-loved stand-up comedian a stellar drummer, he’s also co-owner of his own drum firm, the British Drum Company.

“British Drum Company is all going very nicely,” he tells us during a rare breather from his current UK stand-up tour. “We’ve got our own propriety lugs, the Palladium lugs that we have just announced and they will be on our kits in the next few months. It’s all moving forward nicely.

“We’ve got two artists at the moment with top ten albums, Isaac from Slaves and Joe from Blossoms. We’ve got the iTAP as well our mini cajon thing and people are barking mad for that. We’ll be at the London Drum Show, we’ll be at NAMM in January and it is all about people hearing the drums.”

This isn’t just some vanity project, either. Al has teamed up with famed Brit drum maker Keith Keough (formerly of KD Custom and Premier).

A love of drums isn’t all Al has in his locker, he’s also a handy player himself.

“People know that Keith makes fantastic drum and that hasn’t changed, but our ambition isn’t to be a custom drum house,” Al adds. “Our ambition is to be a mainstream manufacturer and that is what is coming, hopefully.”

A love of drums isn’t all Al has in his locker, he’s also a handy player himself as member of proggers Suns of the Tundra.

“We’re trying to make as much as we can,” Al says of his commitments with the band. “I’ve got a gig this week where I’m doing some double drumming but that’s it for this year except for maybe something at Christmas. I need to find a gap in the schedule.”

So it’s fair to say that music is upfront and centre in Al’s life. But what were the records that sparked his love of all things music and drumming? And which albums have inspired him latterly? You can find out right now with the ten records that changed his life.