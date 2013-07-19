ACM drumathon breaks world record

Last weekend, music college ACM brought together 35 drummers to break the Guinness World Record for the 'Longest Drumming Relay by a Team' - with the drummers playing for over 70 hours. The event took place in ACM's own Roger Taylor Zildjian Studio.

A mix of current ACM students, alumni and world famous drummers (and live streamed via Google+ Hangouts) each played for two hours, with the ranks of record breakers including ACM tutors Pete Riley, Mike Dolbear and Craig Blundell.

Ex-ACM student, and Children's oral health campaigner, Ian Aguado-Bush, commissioned the event; the attempt has helped support the Clean My Teeth campaign to raise money for The British Dental Health Foundation, Heart Your Smile and Bridge2Aid. Cymbal giant Zildjian and stick manufacturer Vic Firth generously presented gear to the drummers in partnership with the college and the event.

Speaking on breaking the record, ACM CEO Julia Leggett said, "ACM loved hosting the event and we're delighted to have broken a world record in music and raised so much money for the Clean My Teeth Campaign. We're very lucky to have a hugely talented bunch of student drummers here at ACM, supported by tutors who are some of the best drummers in the world as well as our special guest drummers like Mike Dolbear and Craig Blundell. I'd also like to thank everyone who has taken part including our sponsors - Zildjian and Vic Firth."

Congratulations to all 35 top-notch drummers who pulled out all the stops to make this record successful.

