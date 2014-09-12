DRUM EXPO 2014: As drummers, nothing excites us more than a band opening up a song with a killer drum intro. From Toto's Rosanna to Iggy Pop's Lust For Life, there are so many examples of great drum intros we simply had to pull together this list of our favourites.

But what defines a great drum intro? It's subjective but, for the purposes of this feature, a great drum intro is something that's instantly recognisable and considered a drum 'riff' or key motif in the song. A great drum intro can also be musically and technically brilliant, or simple yet iconic. The really great drum intros have all of those elements.

Rhythm magazine are joining in on the greatest drum intros fun by launching a poll so that you can help them decide what is the greatest drum intro ever! You can find details of the poll at the end of this feature - make sure you vote.

For now, things are about to get real 'fiery' as we walk you through our picks for the 21 greatest drum intros...