Superbooth 2022: Dreadbox has a dirty little DIY groove synth called Dysmetria

SUPERBOOTH 2022 : Dreadbox has captured the spirit of Superbooth with Dysmetria, a build-it-yourself analogue groove synthesizer. Designed for creating rhythms and basslines, it can be used on your desktop or in your Eurorack rig, and is said to be ideal for inexperienced DIYers.

This is a 42HP device that offers two analogue oscillators, a voltage-controlled mixer, a noise generator and a voltage-controlled FM section. You’ll also find a 2-pole resonant filter with low-pass and band-pass outputs, plus two decay envelopes.

The 32-step sequencer offers three modes (Play, Live and Rec) and step-by-step recording, There are 16 user presets and 15 patch points.

A limited number of Dysmetria kits will be released, and everything you need to build it is included in the box. It’ll cost you €200 (plus VAT).