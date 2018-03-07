Dr No Effects reveals Colossus boost and octave fuzz pedal

Netherlands-based effects builder Dr No has announced its latest collaborative pedal, the Colossus boost and octave, developed with Triggerfinger guitarist Ruben Block.

The Art Deco-vibed stompbox pairs a fuzz-tinged high-gain booster with an Octavia-based fuzz, which can operate separately or together.

Boost controls include volume, tone, bass and gain, while the Octavia side features volume and a two-position gain switch.

You can hear the effect for yourself on Triggerfinger’s new album Colossus.

The Colossus is available now from Dr No Effects for €276.