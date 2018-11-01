Double the drummer at London Drum Show 2018

We are thrilled to announce a very special performance at this year's London Drum Show.

Anne Marie drummer and hybrid specialist Oli Wiseman will perform on the LDS main stage with none other than 'AcouTronic BeatFreak' Michael Schack! Electrifying, exciting and unique, this performance at 3pm on Sunday 11th is not to be missed.

The line-up for this year's show is now complete, and what a roster of awesome drummers it is. There really is something for everyone, from YouTube sensation Senri Kawaguchi to the most recorded drummer in history, John JR Robinson.

And that's before we even mention all the mouth-watering gear for you to try out and buy in the Gear Hall. Korg have just confirmed that they will return for 2018 with top brands Paiste, Mapex and Vic Firth, joining the ever-growing list of exciting drumming brands to check out under one roof at LDS 2018.