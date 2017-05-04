Django Reinhardt's Levin Deluxe guitar is going up for auction

Django Reinhardt remains one of the jazz world's most iconic players, and now the Levin Deluxe guitar with which he weaved his two-finger (and thumb)ed magic is going under the hammer.

(Image credit: Granger/REX/Shutterstock)

The archtop model features a hand-carved top and back, spruce top and maple back and sides, as well as two f-holes, black inlays, a faux tortoiseshell pickguard and Sunburst finish.

Besides Django, the guitar was also played by Fred Guy of the Duke Ellington Orchestra, and is expected to reach $80,000-$100,000 when it goes up for auction.

The guitar is part of Julien's Auctions' Music Icons auction, which takes place on 20 May at Hard Rock Cafe New York in Times Square - head over to Julien's Auctions for more info.