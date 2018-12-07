Death By Audio releases sequel to “the most insane pedal of all time”, the Total Sonic Annihilation 2

Death By Audio has released the successor to its first-ever pedal - and self-proclaimed “most insane pedal of all time” - the Total Sonic Annihilation 2.

Like the original, the TSA2 works by feeding the rest of your pedalboard through its effects loop, which then patches the pedals back into themselves to produce insane feedback sounds.

New features this time around include an active boost, phase switch and limiter, to enhance and tame the sometimes unpredictable effects.

As for what you can expect, DBA promise, “Boosters turn to alien fuzz breakers, delays build up to insanity, tremolos arpeggiate, and every effect in the loop gets juiced up and turned into something new and probably explosive. It even works as a bad-ass fuzz synth oscillator all on its own!”

Sounds good to us. The Total Sonic Annihilation 2 is available now for $250 from Death By Audio.