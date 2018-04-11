Darkglass announces “algorithmically perfect” Ultra Series bass preamp plugin

Finnish bass ace Darkglass Electronics has unveiled its first plugin, the Ultra Series bass preamp, designed with Neural DSP.

Following six months of development, Darkglass reckons Neural has developed an “algorithmically perfect” replication of the company’s Microtubes Vintage and B7K Ultra pedals.

All the originals' controls are included, but a host of new features are also onboard, including input and output gain knobs, link/unlike EQ switch, stereo signal processing switch and quality switch.

The Darkglass Ultra Plugins are available to buy now for €99 from Neural DSP.