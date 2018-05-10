D’Angelico upgrades flagship Excel EXL-1 archtop guitar

The Excel EXL-1 is D’Angelico’s own version of founder John D’Angelico’s original archtop design, and it’s been upgraded for 2018.

Tweaks include the addition of a Seymour Duncan Johnny Smith floating mini-humbucker, plus Art Deco-inspired details, including a scroll-style neck bevel, mother-of-pearl inlays on an ebony bridge, and split-block inlays on a pau ferro fingerboard.

Elsewhere, the model retains its 17-inch-wide, three-inch-deep body and classy stairstep tailpiece.

The Excel EXL-1 is available now starting at $1,499. Head over to D’Angelico Guitars for more.