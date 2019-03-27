Mudhoney's Dan Peters: “In my old age, the red light scares me”

Mid-1980s, Los Angeles was the centre of the rock universe, with its legion of hair-sprayed glam metal bands pouting in glossy music videos. Then out of the north west came a roar of distortion and angst that swept the LA hair bands out of the way and out of fashion in one fell swoop.

While Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden might have been the heavyweight attractions of the nascent grunge movement, it was Mudhoney who laid the foundations. Their 1988 single ‘Touch Me I’m Sick’ was a ferocious blast of punk and garage rock, powered by the hammering drums of Dan Peters.

Introduced to bands like Roxy Music by his uncle, Peters was always attracted to music outside the mainstream. “I discovered Gang Of Four when I was in the eighth grade. Hugo Burnham’s drumming style blew my mind,” he says.

Peters served short stints with Nirvana and Screaming Trees before it seemed that fame beckoned when Mudhoney signed to Reprise Records in 1992. Yet the band never did fit the rock star mould, producing music that’s acerbic and laced with a twisted sense of humour.

With their bristling new album Digital Garbage on Sub Pop Records, the label where it all began 30 years ago, they’re still playing to packed houses. When we meet Peters in London, the band is about to play to a sold-out Electric Ballroom.

You grew up around music, your mom was a singer in a lounge band?

“She was, yes, in the 70s. She was doing standards of the time, a lot of Barbra Streisand, she would do The 5th Dimension, radio hits. Our family was pretty poor, my mother tried to make a living singing but other than that she bartended a lot.

“At the time of becoming a drummer, I never had any grand plans of how this was going to work, but I saw my mom could make a living singing seven nights a week. I had that as a goal I set for myself. I didn’t do well in school, so I thought if I can work playing music every night of the week, that would be nice.”

When Mudhoney formed, was there already a scene around Seattle?

“There was an underground punk scene in Seattle that started in the late 70s. By the time I started playing music there, which was 1983, there was a core group of us. There was one club where we could all get together and play. That was only open for a year, maybe two.

“My band would play there, Mark [Arm, Mudhoney vocalist] and Steve’s [Turner, guitar] bands would play there. Matt Lukin, our old bass player, his band The Melvins would play there. Soundgarden would play there, all these musicians in Seattle, all the Pearl Jam guys, we went to this little club and once that closed down we were able to find a few other places to play. We’d all be at the same shows and playing in each other’s bands.”

(Image credit: Getty/David Tonge)

When did you realise the world was starting to notice Seattle?

“In ’88 we put out the ‘Touch Me I’m Sick’ single. Sub Pop were really great in the early days because it had nothing to lose by over-hyping stuff. John Peel heard that single and started playing it.

“We got flown to Germany for one show in ’88 and people were really digging it. We met a lot of people that wanted to book us and wanted to put out our records in Europe. It was very crazy to think we could have an international record label and a local record label, both of them promoting at the same time.

“Once we came over to Europe and England, we knew something was up. The first time we went to Europe we thought it would be our only chance to ever do it, so we booked a nine-week tour with no days off. I don’t think it was our idea not to have any days off, that’s just the way it happened!

“By the end of that nine weeks we all went insane, but then we went home. We came back really quickly after we had time to recoup and we realised we could get out there again. Touring at the time was hard but it was very exciting. To be able to leave our little small town in Seattle and travel the world was pretty crazy.”

Was there a learning curve to adjust to playing every night of the week?

“The worst thing was that we only had an EP and a single out. We had some songs we hadn’t recorded yet for our first album, so we very quickly started learning some covers. We’d sit in the van, play a tape, try to learn a song and rehearse it at the gig that night so we could add another song to the set. We realised we were under-prepared to say the least.”

When you signed to Reprise Records for Piece Of Cake, did that give the band’s profile a big boost?

“Sub Pop were having some financial difficulties at the time and looked like they were going to go out of business. We had just recorded with them, they put it out and subsequently that record helped the label stay afloat, but in the meantime, there were a few labels that were interested in signing us.

“Nirvana hit and everybody was looking to sign any band from Seattle. We met with Reprise. For me, the fact that my band was getting signed to a major label was crazy. I grew up wanting to play music my whole life and not only was I getting to do it, but I was signed to the same label as The Kinks and Jimi Hendrix, Frank Sinatra...”

From the outside it seemed like the whole axis of the rock world shifted to Seattle.

“It was funny to everybody, it seemed like the record business didn’t know what was going on and they were grabbing everything that might be grungy and signing it. So many bands got signed and dropped. You’d talk to your friend in a band, ‘Who signed you guys? What deal did you get?’”