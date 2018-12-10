More

Crazy Tube Circuits takes flight with tweed-inspired Falcon overdrive

Pedal aims to capture ’55 tweed and ’61 ‘brownface’ amp tones

Crazy Tube Circuits has announced the Falcon, which the Athens effects co reckons can capture ’55 tweed and ’61 ‘brownface’ amp tones, utilising JFET technology.

A toggle switch goes between the two modes: ’61 has a lower gain, while ’55 promises more grit and low-end ‘oomph’, as well as increased sag and compression.

As per the original amps, the volume control adjusts the overall gain, while output tweaks volume; the tone control can be used to smooth out tone below halfway or boost upper frequencies at higher settings.

The Falcon is available now for €169 - see Crazy Tube Circuits for more info.

