Could the Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Advanced stake a claim as the best value multi-fx and amp modeller right now?

The Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Advanced is an amp modeller and multi-effects pedal that is looking to build upon the reputation of its DNAfx GiT and DNAfx GiT Pro. The Advanced models changes the aesthetic with a black ABS top instead of silver and is placed between the other two models in terms of price at £159/€189/$206 over on Thomann's site. You don't need us to tell you that's a sweet spot for players' wallets.

Size-wise it offers three – again it sits between the GiT's two and GiT Pro's four-footswitches, with the smaller screen of the former helping to keep the price down further. It does offer XLR outputs, which is a major boost for live functionality options.

Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Advanced ALL PRESETS | How GOOD is it straight in? | Raw Tones Only NO TALK - YouTube Watch On

There's a range of clean to hi-gain classics inspiring the 55 amp models, along with 26 IRs taken from "classic and modern" guitar cabs simulations. The option to upload third-party IRs could also tweak the amps further.

The 151 built-in effects, covering drives, compressors, modulation, filters, delayer, reverbs, EQs and more. Players can combine up to nine of these in their signal chain on the DNAfx GiT Advanced with the onboard expression pedal offering further maipulation of effects and their parameters.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

For a first effects purchase this adds further potential value for solo jamming with an 80-second phrase looper and drum machine. There's a LED chromatic tuner too, and USB recording and editing is also possible.

We'll be taking a look at the Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Advanced in a MusicRadar review but it's available to order now at Thomann

Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Advanced DEMO | ALL amps and cabs sims | Fender, Marshall, Engl, Orange ++ - YouTube Watch On