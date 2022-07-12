Cort powers up with the KX307 Multi Scale seven-string

Appearing in 2018, Cort’s KX Series multi-scale electric guitars have made a name for themselves as being flexible, reliable instruments appealing to the more adventurous guitarist.

The firm’s recent addition – the KX307 Multi Scale – continues on the same path, delivering sleek ergonomics with a powerful sound.

Fusing Cort’s distinctive fret layout and bespoke PowerBar pickups, the KX307 Multi Scale facilitates a comfortable seven-string playing experience with matchless looks to boot.

Image 1 of 5 Cort KX307 Multi Scale (Image credit: Cort ) Image 1 of 5 Cort KX307 Multi Scale (Image credit: Cort ) Image 1 of 5 Cort KX307 Multi Scale (Image credit: Cort ) Image 1 of 5 Cort KX307 Multi Scale (Image credit: Cort ) Image 1 of 5 Cort KX307 Multi Scale (Image credit: Cort ) Image 1 of 5

Available in Open Pore Mahogany and Open Pore Black finishes, the KX307 Multi Scale boasts a solid mahogany body that enhances the instrument’s natural resonance and growl.

Roasted in an oxygen-free oven for maximum stability, the guitar’s maple neck has a rich, golden-brown hue while tasteful teardrop fretboard inlays provide subtle orientation.

With a multi-scale construction measuring 25.5 to 27 inches in length, the KX307 Multi Scale produces a tight, punchy bottom end on the lower/longer side.

At the same time, a more familiar feel on the shorter/treble side allows for easy string bends and effortless runs.

(Image credit: Cort)

Augmented by a single volume and a single tone control along with a 3-way pickup selector switch, the KX307 Multi Scale is voiced by Cort’s unique PowerBar pickups – a passive humbucker design intended for use with multi-string guitars.

Expressive, eloquent and reactive, these bespoke ‘buckers produce a clear and coherent response across all seven strings with a powerful voice that can handle anything from super clean to extremely distorted tones.

Along with excellent note separation – courtesy of the KX307 Multi Scale’s wider 2 1/16-inch nut – sustain is maximised with through-body stringing.

In terms of setup, players can really dial in the KX307 Multi Scale to their exact requirements using a spoke nut Hotrod truss rod and a hardtail bridge design incorporating individually adjustable components.

Black nickel hardware, including die-cast tuners, completes the KX307 Multi Scale’s characteristic look.

Visit Cort (opens in new tab) for more information.