Copeland-approved funk hero Pete Ray Biggin: "When I play soul I’m still funky, I can’t help it. I play rock, I play it funky. It’s just in there"

Two days after Gizmodrome played their first London show (and third gig ever) to a packed Scala, we meet with Pete Ray Biggin at his studio in south London.

Many drummers would be intimidated to fill the drum seat in a supergroup led by Stewart Copeland, but Biggin takes it all in his stride. His playing has obviously earned Copeland’s approval as the frontman introduces him to the audience as ‘the young lion’. Biggin may be the up-and-comer in the band of veterans, but he possesses an enviable musical history having played with Amy Winehouse, Incognito, and Mark Ronson.

As a kid, he looked up to Level 42 and their drummer Gary Husband (there’s a clip of a very young Biggin meeting his hero on YouTube). Then in 2010 Biggin was invited to take over Husband’s gig with the funksters and he’s been there ever since. When not laying down the groove with Level 42, Biggin leads his own band, PBUG or the PB Underground, showcasing his songwriting. He has just released his instructional book, Drums At The Front, containing charts from PBUG’s debut album Stand Up, as he preaches the gospel of funk to the drumming world.

When did you have the idea for Drums At The Front? Did Stand Up come first?

“It all started when I moved to London. I was in a band called Rain and then Amy Winehouse came in 2007, I started playing with Mark Ronson, had an idea to start a funk band, managed to pull some gigs in but never started writing. It started off doing Tower Of Power covers, all the great funk stuff. And all the good musicians were like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do the gig.’ It spiralled from there and it got to a point where I needed to write the album and finish it. I got through all that, it took me two years to make the album. Obviously, being on tour, it breaks it all up.

“When you’re 100 percent in the studio, things happen so quick but when you’re touring, you’re breaking it up. I did the album and the band has got a name now and we’re doing gigs. Obviously, you end up knowing every part inside out because I produced it and then I just had the idea of making it into an educational package. What I wouldn’t have given for that as a kid myself - priceless.

"If I could have got Incognito’s album or Level 42’s album without the drums, it would have changed my life. I really think the music and the musicians behind it, the song content, it’s really good. They’re good songs. Then we had it all scored out with the idea of doing it as Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced so young kids can play it, right up to pros.”

Was it a very different experience making your own album rather than being a hired player?

“It’s much harder, because you just can’t let stuff go. The thing is nothing is ever perfect. When musicians produce, it’s not the greatest thing because you’re just battling the whole time - let’s do it better. This is where a producer is good: ‘No, that take is fine. Go away.’ But when you’re doing it yourself, you’re a perfectionist so it actually took much longer than it would have done if I was a session musician, because you just do it and go home. When it’s your thing, it’s your baby and it’s got to be right.”

I never saw myself having a successful project, but I realised how the pop industry is really tough on musicians these days

Where did you work on Stand Up?

“I was starting to gig quite a lot and my girlfriend at the time, we lived in a little one-bedroom flat in Chelsea, living the life in a little shoebox. I was like, ‘I can’t bring my drums here, I need a lock-up.’ I started looking around for one and I found a little room, which is where I started learning to record my drums.

"I bought a little set-up, some mics and it got to the point where I had my kit set up, I’d write some music with some guys: right, we need to get some horns in. Then I had to pack my drums down again with all the mics and the nice settings so the horn guys could come in. I realised I needed a bigger studio.

“I took this studio next door, which has a live room and a control room and literally built it from there. That was probably six years ago and that’s my studio now in Brentford. It’s actually got a really good drum sound in there because I recorded the album with no outboard gear, just straight in dry and then mixing it in the box afterwards.

"I’ve taken my recordings into Abbey Road and all my drums have gotten mixed in RAK Studios and people go, ‘Man, where did you record these drums?’ At my place. No outboard gear. You nurture that. You get to know your room inside out and that’s how it started. I just thought I’d be a drummer for bands. I never saw myself having a successful project, but I realised how the pop industry is really tough on musicians these days. I saw it with Amy, but Amy was my friend. How can hiring a drum kit be more expensive than hiring the drummer? I don’t get this.

“In the ’80s you had to come up through the ranks to get to the big gigs. Musicians came off tour and they bought themselves a house. There’s more money now but there’s less money for musicians. I saw this and I was like, ‘You know what, I don’t see myself in 10 years’ time in the pop industry. I want to set my own project up because this is rubbish. I don’t like how people are getting treated,’ but as a young session drummer, you want that big gig.

"That’s everyone’s dream but don’t forget, guys, you’re not in music, you’re in the music business so sort your business out. And young musicians don’t. These young guys at the labels don’t know any different, they have the musicians by the cojones.

“That’s why I started my own project and I just kept behind it. You’ve got to push something yourself and all that you are is a result of what you think, so I just had to push behind it.

"All the guys that came in and recorded the album believed in it and believed in me, so I had to do it. It’s got to the point now where the band has a fan base in Europe, we do big shows - in Ronnie Scott’s we sold out four shows.”

Who are you aiming the book at?

“I see so many young drummers who are phenomenal, all the chops, but no groove. Guys, no one is going to book you just for your chops. You might be the rare one who has a career from being a solo drummer, there are guys out there doing it but there are not as many as session drummers who work every weekend in function bands. There are millions of these guys and groove is what they get paid for. My point is with this book, these are not uninspiring MIDI tracks. This is the real album.

"Everyone these days has got a laptop, they’ve got some kind of recording facility whether it’s on a phone, with microphones and Logic-X on your laptop, it’s become very easy, accessible and cheap to record. These are the real album tracks, you get to play along to them, film yourself, and listen back to how you sound with real album tracks.

"The recording won’t lie. You sound as good as you sound coming back, so you can only better yourself from this. It’s not a record to just put it on and chop all over, like I used to. If you want to be a session drummer, this is going to help you because it would have helped me as a kid.”