Chris Jericho: my top 5 rock frontmen

Starting a second career as a rock star can be something of a double-edged sword.

Don't Miss (Image credit: Steve C Mitchell/epa/Corbis) Fozzy's Chris Jericho picks 10 essential metal albums

Take WWE superstar Chris Jericho, for example. The charisma-heavy Fozzy frontman acknowledges that his profile may attract some curious onlookers eager to check out ‘that band with a wrestler in’, but he adds that there’s just as many downsides as up in this scenario.

“We’ve had to work twice as hard to get people’s respect and we know that,” he says.

“We have been around for so long now that we have a lot of good will. People are checking us out now and they have heard [new single] Judas and that sucked them right in.

Bruce Dickinson is an airline pilot. He doesn’t go on stage and sing about fastening your seatbelt and little bags of peanuts

“I was talking to Taylor Momsen, and she said when she first started singing people thought she would be standing on stage in an elf costume reciting lines from The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. When we first started, people thought I’d be on stage with a wrestling ring and talking about body slams.

“Bruce Dickinson is an airline pilot. He doesn’t go on stage and sing about fastening your seatbelt and little bags of peanuts. When he’s flying the plane, I don’t want him to be singing Run To The Hills, I want him to fly the fucking plane! When I’m wrestling, I will wrestle and entertain you, but when it’s Fozzy time I’m a frontman.”

When we catch the band on this summer’s festival circuit, they manage to attract fans in their thousands, despite hitting the stage before noon.

“Fozzy is a destination band,” he says.

“At Download at 11am, 30,000 people came out to see us. We made sure to throw a nice ice bucket of rock ‘n’ roll water on them to show that we weren’t messing around. Within the first minute, everyone was into it and going nuts.”

A huge part of Fozzy’s success is Jericho’s easy command of the stage, and so it makes perfect sense that when we speak with him we ask him to share the frontmen that he holds up as the best in the business.