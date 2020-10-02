Brent Mason on the story behind his famous triple-pickup Telecaster: "Being kinda broke... I couldn't afford two or three guitars at the same time"

The Virtual Guitar Show: "When you're 20 years old and you've got, like, $20 in your pocket, you're not gonna be able to afford a Gretsch, say a 335, and a Tele, and a Strat," says revered Nashville session legend Brent Mason when we catch up with him.

"Y'know it's like, 'I can't afford all that.' That's how this whole thing came about..."

Join us as Brent tells the story of his famous Telecaster - one of the most recorded guitars of all time - and details the two new signature recreations from Fender.