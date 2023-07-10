Brad Paisley calls Joe Bonamassa "the best guitarist in the world" before their onstage jam in Nashville

By Rob Laing
published

The guitar giants jammed at Paisley's 4th July bash and played three songs together

Brad Paisley performs on stage during 2023 Let Freedom Sing! Music City on July 04, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

There's a mutual appreciation between country titan Brad Paisley and Joe Bonamassa, and it surfaced again at the former's Let Freedom Sing! 4th July celebration on Nashville's Broadway when they jammed along with Duke Of Dobro Jerry Douglas on Louis Jordan's 12-bar blues standard Let The Good Times Roll.

Everyone gets a workout in this one, with Paisley and Bonamassa busting out their bluesy firepower in the home run. Paisley's Tele sounded surprisingly fat next to Joe's Les Paul too.

But we'd expect nothing less from these two humble players who clearly hit it off when Bonamassa interviewed Paisley a couple of years ago. You can check that chat out at the bottom. 

Joe stuck around to accompany Paisley and his band on fan-favourites Mud On The Tyres and Alcohol. 

A post shared by Joe Bonamassa (@joebonamassa)

A photo posted by on

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 