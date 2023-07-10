Brad Paisley calls Joe Bonamassa "the best guitarist in the world" before their onstage jam in Nashville

There's a mutual appreciation between country titan Brad Paisley and Joe Bonamassa, and it surfaced again at the former's Let Freedom Sing! 4th July celebration on Nashville's Broadway when they jammed along with Duke Of Dobro Jerry Douglas on Louis Jordan's 12-bar blues standard Let The Good Times Roll.

Everyone gets a workout in this one, with Paisley and Bonamassa busting out their bluesy firepower in the home run. Paisley's Tele sounded surprisingly fat next to Joe's Les Paul too.

But we'd expect nothing less from these two humble players who clearly hit it off when Bonamassa interviewed Paisley a couple of years ago. You can check that chat out at the bottom.

Joe stuck around to accompany Paisley and his band on fan-favourites Mud On The Tyres and Alcohol.