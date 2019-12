Prescription Electronics, darling of the ’90s boutique pedal scene, has announced its return.

After almost a decade of dormancy, the company intends to reissue its original pedals, using the same through-hole components.

The first pedals available will be The Yardbox, C.O.B. and Experience, followed by the RX Overdriver and Vibe Unit.

Prepare your pedalboard: Prescription Electronics’ reissued pedals are shipping now - see the company’s site for more.