Boss’s AD-10 Acoustic Preamp could provide everything your electro-acoustic guitar needs

Boss has announced its latest pedal for acoustic guitar players, the remarkably fully featured AD-10 Acoustic Preamp.

The AD-10 offers Boss’s Acoustic Resonance tech to restore tonal sizzle lost with pickup systems, while a four-band EQ and variable low-cut filter further the tone-shaping potential.

There’s also a multi-band MDP compressor, newly developed anti-feedback functions, plus a footswitchable boost function.

Two channels with independent EQs allow guitarists to blend multiple pickup sources or instruments, while ambience, delay and chorus effects are also onboard.

Sounds can be saved in up to 10 presets, and an onboard looper delivers up to 80 seconds of recording time.

Round the back, there’s XLR, 1/4-inch and USB connections, and the whole unit runs on an AC adapter or six AA batteries. Oh, and there’s a built-in tuner to boot.

That’s a whole lotta functionality. The AD-10 will be available soon for £339. See Boss for more info.