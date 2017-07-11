Boss reissues OD-1 Overdrive, PH-1 Phaser and SP-1 Spectrum pedals for 40th anniversary

2017 marks the 40th anniversary of Boss pedals, and to commemorate the occasion, the company has reissued its first ever compact pedals as a limited-edition, one-time-only box set: the OD-1 Overdrive, PH-1 Phaser and SP-1 Spectrum.

The three pedals are made in Japan and hand-wired, with carefully selected components to replicate the originals.

A few modern-day enhancements have been made along the way, including standard 9V power supply compatibility, a reinforced battery snap and LED on/off status.

While the OD-1 delivers a tube-like overdrive and the PH-1 a classic four-stage phase tone, the Spectrum is a stranger beast, functioning as a single-band parametric EQ with a fixed level boost – its limited original production run makes it the rarest of all Boss pedals.

Each set of three pedals comes in a presentation box with numbered message card, and sets are limited to just 1,500 worldwide.

These will be seriously in demand, and they're priced accordingly, at £835 a set. Suffice to say, we want one.

