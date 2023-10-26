Boss has delivered the RE-201 Space Echo and BOSS CE-1 Chorus Ensemble preamps in a single pedal for the BP-1W booster

Boss is really living up to its name in 2023; isn't enough it enough it's hit home runs in digital and analogue delay pedals? Clearly not. Because it's got a new booster preamp and it knows exactly what its doing again because the Waza Craft BP-1W booster preamp is already tickling our tonebuds.

Why? It's taken the much-loved preamp sections of two of its greatest pedals – the 1976 CE-1 Chorus Ensemble and Roland Space Echo – alongside a new clean boost for a three-mode spectacular.

"From the clear and chimey preamp tone of a vintage BOSS CE-1 to the darker, vibe-filled richness of the Roland RE-201’s preamp section, the BP-1W captures some of the coveted sounds in the BOSS catalogue," boasts the company.

The NAT mode seems like a very useful compliment to this duo in offering an 'ultra-clean boost' that doesn't add the colour of the other two. The gain control delivers saturation tailored to each mode.

In addition there are Standard/Vintage input buffer modes with 'drastically different tonal responses'. The Vintage mode offers a warmer and smoother response while the Standard buffer is always engaged, even when the pedal is bypassed.

The Boss BP-1W is $169.99 / £155 / €179.99 and is available at Thomann, Sweetwaterand Andertons.