Boss has delivered the RE-201 Space Echo and BOSS CE-1 Chorus Ensemble preamps in a single pedal for the BP-1W booster

By Rob Laing
published

Boss get Waza Crafty again with three modes and a lot of history at your feet

Boss BP-1W pedal
(Image credit: Boss)

Boss is really living up to its name in 2023; isn't enough it enough it's hit home runs in digital and analogue delay pedals? Clearly not. Because it's got a new booster preamp and it knows exactly what its doing again because the Waza Craft BP-1W booster preamp is already tickling our tonebuds.

Why? It's taken the much-loved preamp sections of two of its greatest pedals – the 1976 CE-1 Chorus Ensemble and Roland Space Echo – alongside a new clean boost for a three-mode spectacular. 

"From the clear and chimey preamp tone of a vintage BOSS CE-1 to the darker, vibe-filled richness of the Roland RE-201’s preamp section, the BP-1W captures some of the coveted sounds in the BOSS catalogue," boasts the company. 

The NAT mode seems like a very useful compliment to this duo in offering an 'ultra-clean boost' that doesn't add the colour of the other two. The gain control delivers saturation tailored to each mode. 

Boss

(Image credit: Boss)

In addition there are Standard/Vintage input buffer modes with 'drastically different tonal responses'.  The Vintage mode offers a warmer and smoother response while the Standard buffer is always engaged, even when the pedal is bypassed. 

The Boss BP-1W is $169.99 / £155 / €179.99 and is available at Thomann, Sweetwaterand Andertons

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 