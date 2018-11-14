Bogner distills the Ecstasy into Red and Blue Mini pedals

Bogner’s Ecstasy Red and Blue pedals seriously impressed us upon their launch back in 2012 - so much so, the Red landed a spot on our guide to the best distortion pedals - and now the company has announced downsized Mini versions.

Both pedals feature a staggering number of features - here’s the scoop from Bogner:

True bypass

Boost function with independently lit volume and gain controls

Master Controls: Gain, Treble, Middle, Bass and Volume

Variac On/Off switch: adds a "dropped voltage" dynamic compression to the feel and sound

Mode Switch: Plexi and Blue modes offer vintage lower-gain or modified higher-gain levels

Pre-EQ Switch: B1, N and B2 settings control "openness" and presence of higher range harmonics

Structure Switch: 100, 101 and 20th Anniversary settings offer EQ shifts and gain structures from various eras and models of Ecstasy amplifiers

Jacks: input, output and remote

Remote jack allows control of the on/off and boost functions via a remote switching unit

Low Battery Indicator: LEDs blink when battery voltage drops below critical threshold

Premium components include: Double-sided, gold-plated circuit boards, German WIMA capacitors, Japanese Nichicon capacitors and gold-plated relays, Carling switches and more

As per the originals, the Red handles the higher-gain sounds from the Ecstasy, while the Blue shoots for crunchier territory.

Sure, they’re not mini in the Mooer sense, but these guys are considerably smaller than the chunky twin-footswitch originals, and that’s good news for pedalboard real estate.

The Ecstasy Red and Blue are available from 19 November for $199 each. Pay a visit to Bogner Amplification for more info.