Bogner distills the Ecstasy into Red and Blue Mini pedals

Boutique amp gain channels get downsized

Bogner’s Ecstasy Red and Blue pedals seriously impressed us upon their launch back in 2012 - so much so, the Red landed a spot on our guide to the best distortion pedals - and now the company has announced downsized Mini versions.

Both pedals feature a staggering number of features - here’s the scoop from Bogner:

  • True bypass
  • Boost function with independently lit volume and gain controls
  • Master Controls: Gain, Treble, Middle, Bass and Volume
  • Variac On/Off switch: adds a "dropped voltage" dynamic compression to the feel and sound
  • Mode Switch: Plexi and Blue modes offer vintage lower-gain or modified higher-gain levels
  • Pre-EQ Switch: B1, N and B2 settings control "openness" and presence of higher range harmonics
  • Structure Switch: 100, 101 and 20th Anniversary settings offer EQ shifts and gain structures from various eras and models of Ecstasy amplifiers
  • Jacks: input, output and remote
  • Remote jack allows control of the on/off and boost functions via a remote switching unit
  • Low Battery Indicator: LEDs blink when battery voltage drops below critical threshold
  • Premium components include: Double-sided, gold-plated circuit boards, German WIMA capacitors, Japanese Nichicon capacitors and gold-plated relays, Carling switches and more

As per the originals, the Red handles the higher-gain sounds from the Ecstasy, while the Blue shoots for crunchier territory.

Sure, they’re not mini in the Mooer sense, but these guys are considerably smaller than the chunky twin-footswitch originals, and that’s good news for pedalboard real estate.

The Ecstasy Red and Blue are available from 19 November for $199 each. Pay a visit to Bogner Amplification for more info.

