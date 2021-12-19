Gus G demos the Blackstar Dept 10 Dual-Distortion valve preamp pedal

Gus G knows his Blackstar tones – he's a longtime amp endorsee with the brand and even had his own HT Blackfire signature valve pedal with the British company. So we were excited to hear he'd recently got to grips with the new Dept 10 Dual Distortion.

The Dept 10 pedals are up there with our favourite gear releases of 2021 – and it's been a very strong year. The Dual Distortion offers a lot for heavy rock and metal players, and in the video Gus gets stuck in here with some of the high gain tones.

He's definitely impressed with the flexibility offered too.