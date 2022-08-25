Billy Joel invites Olivia Rodrigo on stage to perform Deja Vu and Uptown Girl

A show of cross-generational mutual respect took place at New York’s Madison Square Garden last night (24 August), as Billy Joel invited Olivia Rodrigo on stage to perform her 2021 single Deja Vu and his 1983 hit Uptown Girl.

There’s a relationship between the two songs, of course - the second verse of Deja Vu features the lines “I'll bet that she knows Billy Joel, ‘cos you played her Uptown Girl”, as Rodrigo muses on how the shared experiences she enjoyed with an ex are now being re-lived by him with someone else.

This explains why, prior to performing Deja Vu, Rodrigo turned to Joel at the piano and said “I couldn’t have written this next song without you, so thank you”.

Inevitably - and at Rodrigo’s request - the pair immediately followed up by duetting on Uptown Girl.

