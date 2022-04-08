Behringer says there’s something “in the air tonight” as it invokes Phil Collins to tease potential Roland CR-78 drum machine clone

We can feel it coming (at some unspecified point in the future)

Behringer Roland CR-78 clone
(Image credit: Behringer)

It might be just a PCB at the moment, but Behringer has dropped a strong hint that it’s working on a clone of Roland’s CR-78 drum machine - as used by Phil Collins on his 1981 mega-hit In The Air Tonight.

A Facebook post reveals just a couple of barebones images, with Behringer encouraging its followers to “guess the product”. The clue - “in the air tonight” - pretty much gives the game away as far as we’re concerned, which is probably the whole point.

Released in 1978, the CR-78 used analogue synthesis to generate its 14 delicate sounds, and was used by a number of drummers - including Phil Collins - alongside their real kits. It came with a number of preset rhythms; programming of your own was possible, but required additional, inconvenient hardware. We’re assuming Behringer’s version won’t follow this blueprint.

The CR-78 has never enjoyed the high-profile and popularity of some of Roland’s other drum machines, but it’s certainly got its fans. As usual with Behringer, we have no idea when this clone - if that’s what it is - will be released or how much it’ll cost, but we’re assuming we’ll find out more in due course.

Behringer Roland CR-78 clone

(Image credit: Behringer)
