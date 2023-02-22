Behringer is planning a Eurorack-compatible desktop synth inspired by Roland’s Jupiter range

You might think that Behringer would be keen to release one of its two already-announced takes on Roland’s Jupiter-8 before it started teasing another one, but no.

It now transpires that, as well as a full-size clone and a mini version, the company is also working on a paraphonic, Eurorack-compatible desktop Jupiter synth using the same analogue oscillators and filters, plus automatic tuning and arpeggiator functions.

The styling is certainly in keeping with Roland’s original synth. There are (from left to right) LFO, VCO modulator, VCO-1 and VCO-2 sections, followed by a VCO mix dial and filter section. The two envelopes and VCA are below.

Behringer first teased its full-size Jupiter-8 clone in 2021, while its $99, 27-note mini touchkey version - known as the Saturn - broke cover in 2022. Neither product has so far been released.

Whether the Eurorack model will beat them to market remains to be seen, but, given that it’s just a prototype at this stage, we’d guess that it’s unlikely. Behringer anticipates that it could make the JT-2 for $299.

Roland previously released its own mini Jupiter-8 - the JP-08 - as part of its Boutique range, though this used digital technology to model the analogue circuitry.