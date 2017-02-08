BBE launches Boosta Grande Mini clean boost pedal

BBE has unveiled a mini version of its Boosta Grande clean boost pedal, which aims to deliver up to 20dB of transparent boost.
To achieve this, the pedal mildly rolls off some top-end around 1kHz to prevent excessive upper harmonics when driving an amp's front-end.
BBE's Boosta Grand Mini is available now for $115. Head over to BBE Sound for more info.
Features
- Up to +20dB of transparent clean boost
- 1MEG Ohms input impedance for proper pickup loading
- 1K Ohms output impedance when engaged
- 1% metal-film resistors for consistency
- High-voltage poly caps for better tone
- Military-spec circuit board for reliability
- True hardwire bypass
- 5-year warranty
The Boosta Grand is the latest mini pedal in BBE's product line, following the Sonic Stomp Mini, which was released back in October.