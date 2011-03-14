Image 1 of 3 PocketGK: first dedicated bass amp iOS app PocketGK Image 2 of 3 PocketGK Image 3 of 3 PocketGK

PocketLabworks - makers of PocketAmp, PocketSing and PocketRap iOS apps - has unveiled a new iPad/iPhone application called PocketGK. Demoed at NAMM 2011 by Dwayne Thomas JR "PolyNeon" (above), PocketGK is an electric bass guitar amp simulator - the first app dedicated solely to bass amplification.



PocketGK costs $4.99, see PocketLabworks for more and read on for official press blurb…

"Extra punchy tone"

The PocketGK bass guitar amp app is designed in partnership with Gallien-Krueger specifically for electric bass guitar amp simulation.

PocketLabworks' technology delivers what bass players want in a bass guitar amp app; punchy tone with an easy and fun to use interface. PocketGK includes the familiar active tone controls, contour, and boost that have made GK amps the industry standard for over 40 years.

GK's Gate Induced Valve Effect (G.I.V.E.) technology provides the extra punchy tone players love for powerful grooves.

PocketGK delivers the fun and easy to use practice bass guitar amp: