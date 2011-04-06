Musikmesse 2011: Bassist Steve Bailey joins the Warwick roster

Image 1 of 2 Six-string bassist extraordinaire... Steve Bailey Image 2 of 2 Bailey's new Warwick-made signature model. Steve Bailey six-string signature bass

Musikmesse 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Warwick is thrilled to announce that six string fretless bass pioneer Steve Bailey now proudly endorses Warwick basses.

Steve's work as a solo artist, author, clinician, and collaborator with such renowned artists as Dizzy Gillespie, Paquito D'Rivera, Jethro Tull, Willie Nelson and Victor Wooten is the stuff of legend. Steve Bailey'sinnovative artistryand diverse career amplifies our legendary artist roster.

Six string, fretless, and built for a master, the new Steve Bailey Signature Bass features bolt-on construction and a 34-inch scale length. The U.S. swamp ash body based on our classic Streamer model is modified for better access to the upper notes.

The aptly titled Steve Bailey Asymmetrical Neck Profile partnered with an oil finish ovangkol neck and snakewood fingerboard provides an ease of playability never before seen on a six string fretless bass.

Warwick's exclusive 2 piece bridge is specifically routed from brass to provide extra resonance. Seymour Duncan active Soapbar pickups in the neck and bridge and Seymour Duncan Steve Bailey active 2 way electronics provide its sonic punch.

Its black high polish finish and polished stainless steel pickguard makes this bass a visual stunner.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Warwick.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter